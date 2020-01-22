Wednesday's ETF Movers: SOXX, MLPA

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Texas Instruments, up about 3.1% and shares of Teradyne, up about 2.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the MLP ETF, off about 1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Plains All American Pipeline, lower by about 2%, and shares of Western Midstream Partners, lower by about 1.8% on the day.

