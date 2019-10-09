Wednesday's ETF Movers: SMH, SIL

In trading on Wednesday, the Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of ON Semiconductor (ON), up about 3.9% and shares of Applied Materials (AMAT), up about 3.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF (SIL), off about 1.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Endeavour Silver (EXK), lower by about 4.3%, and shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.CA), lower by about 3.4% on the day.

