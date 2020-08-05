Wednesday's ETF Movers: SIL, XSD

In trading on Wednesday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Hecla Mining, up about 9.7% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 6.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Semiconductor ETF, off about 1.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Microchip Technology, lower by about 8.2%, and shares of Cirrus Logic, lower by about 3.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.