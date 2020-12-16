Wednesday's ETF Movers: SIL, TAN

In trading on Wednesday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coeur Mining, up about 8.2% and shares of Hecla Mining, up about 4.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 2.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Sunnova Energy International, lower by about 6.5%, and shares of Azure Power Global, lower by about 5.7% on the day.

