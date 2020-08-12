Wednesday's ETF Movers: SIL, PTH

In trading on Wednesday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bear Creek Mining, up about 6.6% and shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 4.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF, off about 1.7% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Novavax, lower by about 17%, and shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, lower by about 15.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.