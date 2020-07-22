Wednesday's ETF Movers: SIL, OIH

In trading on Wednesday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bear Creek Mining, up about 10.2% and shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 10.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 2.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Oceaneering International, lower by about 10.2%, and shares of Propetro Holding, lower by about 8.6% on the day.

