In trading on Wednesday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Hecla Mining, up about 10.2% and shares of First Majestic Silver, up about 9.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, down about 2.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of U.S. Bancorp, lower by about 6.5%, and shares of Bok Financial, lower by about 5.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: SIL, IAT

