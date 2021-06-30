Wednesday's ETF Movers: REMX, TAN

In trading on Wednesday, the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tronox Holdings, up about 8% and shares of Lithium Americas, up about 3.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 2.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Beam Global, lower by about 5.6%, and shares of Sunworks, lower by about 4.9% on the day.

