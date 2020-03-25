Wednesday's ETF Movers: REM, SMDV

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 14.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of MFA Financial, up about 170.9% and shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, up about 54.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ProShares ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF, off about 2.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Chesapeake Utilities, lower by about 8.7%, and shares of Lancaster Colony, lower by about 8.5% on the day.

