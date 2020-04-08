Markets
Wednesday's ETF Movers: REM, CQQQ

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 17.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ellington Financial, up about 71.3% and shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage, up about 50.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 0.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Baidu, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Autohome, lower by about 4.3% on the day.

