Wednesday's ETF Movers: PTH, OIH

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lifemd, up about 14.7% and shares of Asensus Surgical, up about 12.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Halliburton, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Propetro Holding, lower by about 2.8% on the day.

