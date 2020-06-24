Markets
Wednesday's ETF Movers: PSK, OIH

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR— Wells Fargo— Preferred Stock ETF is outperforming other ETFs, off about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Office Properties Income Trust, up about 0.4% and shares of Equitable Holdings, up about 0.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 8.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Nabors Industries, lower by about 21.8%, and shares of Noble, lower by about 14.1% on the day.

