Wednesday's ETF Movers: PNQI, VDE

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF is outperforming other ETFs, off about 0.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of JD.COM, up about 4.1% and shares of Netflix, up about 3.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard Energy ETF, down about 7.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Chesapeake Energy, lower by about 38.1%, and shares of Valaris, lower by about 20.3% on the day.

