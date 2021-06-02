Markets
Wednesday's ETF Movers: PEJ, ICLN

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 11% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Amc Entertainment Holdings, up about 108% and shares of Airbnb, up about 5.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, off about 1.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Tpi Composites, lower by about 4.3%, and shares of Daqo New Energy, lower by about 4% on the day.

