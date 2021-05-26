Wednesday's ETF Movers: PBW, IHI

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Arcimoto, up about 18.5% and shares of Beam Global, up about 17.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, down about 1.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Shockwave Medical, lower by about 3.7%, and shares of Axogen, lower by about 3.2% on the day.

