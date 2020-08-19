Markets
Wednesday's ETF Movers: PBW, GDXJ

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fuelcell Energy, up about 13.1% and shares of Plug Power, up about 11.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 3.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of B2gold, lower by about 9.2%, and shares of Gran Colombia Gold, lower by about 7.3% on the day.

