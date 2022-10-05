Wednesday's ETF Movers: PBUS, REM

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Chewy (CHWY), up about 2.9% and shares of RPM International (RPM), up about 2.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM), off about 6.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Chimera Investment (CIM), lower by about 9.2%, and shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT), lower by about 8% on the day.

