Markets
CHWY

Wednesday's ETF Movers: PBUS, REM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Chewy (CHWY), up about 2.9% and shares of RPM International (RPM), up about 2.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM), off about 6.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Chimera Investment (CIM), lower by about 9.2%, and shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT), lower by about 8% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: PBUS, REM
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: PBUS, REM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHWYRPMCIMNYMTREMPBUS

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular