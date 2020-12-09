Wednesday's ETF Movers: ONLN, TAN

In trading on Wednesday, the ProShares ProShares Online Retail ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Stitch Fix, up about 12.4% and shares of Groupon, up about 12.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 2.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Jinkosolar Holding Limited, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, lower by about 4% on the day.

