Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, XLU

In trading on Wednesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Oceaneering International, up about 17.4% and shares of DMC Global, up about 12.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR— Fund ETF, down about 2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Exelon, lower by about 3.4%, and shares of Public Service Enterprise Group, lower by about 3.3% on the day.

