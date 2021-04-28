Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, TAN

In trading on Wednesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Liberty Oilfield Services, up about 9.6% and shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, up about 8.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Enphase Energy, lower by about 15.4%, and shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, lower by about 3.4% on the day.

