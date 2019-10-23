Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, SOXX

In trading on Wednesday, the Oil Services ETF (OIH) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Core Laboratories (CLB), up about 4.2% and shares of C&J Energy Services (CJ), up about 4.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), off about 1.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Texas Instruments (TXN), lower by about 6.5%, and shares of Analog Devices (ADI), lower by about 3.9% on the day.

