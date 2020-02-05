Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, LIT

In trading on Wednesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, up about 15.8% and shares of Nabors Industries, up about 9.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, down about 2.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Tesla, lower by about 14%, and shares of Albemarle, lower by about 4.6% on the day.

