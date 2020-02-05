Markets
SLCA

Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, LIT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, up about 15.8% and shares of Nabors Industries, up about 9.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, down about 2.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Tesla, lower by about 14%, and shares of Albemarle, lower by about 4.6% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, LIT
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, LIT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLCA NBR TSLA ALB LIT OIH

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular