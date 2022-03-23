In trading on Wednesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nabors Industries, up about 7.1% and shares of Oil States International, up about 5.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, down about 2.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of LGI Homes, lower by about 7.7%, and shares of Trex, lower by about 5.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, ITB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.