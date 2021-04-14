Markets
Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDXJ

In trading on Wednesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Transocean, up about 13.8% and shares of Oil States International, up about 11.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 1.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Novo Resources, lower by about 15.4%, and shares of Pure Gold Mining, lower by about 7% on the day.

