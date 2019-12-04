Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDXJ

In trading on Wednesday, the Oil Services ETF (OIH) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Valaris (VAL), up about 16.1% and shares of Transocean (RIG), up about 11.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), off about 1.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Oceanagold (OGC.CA), lower by about 4.9%, and shares of Novo Resources Corp (NVO.CA), lower by about 4.9% on the day.

