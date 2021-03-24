Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, CQQQ

In trading on Wednesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Oceaneering International, up about 7.2% and shares of Select Energy Services, up about 6.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 4.7% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, lower by about 18.7%, and shares of Dada Nexus, lower by about 7.7% on the day.

