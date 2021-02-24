Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, CQQQ

In trading on Wednesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nabors Industries, up about 11.5% and shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions, up about 9.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 2.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Baidu, lower by about 3.6%, and shares of Autohome, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

