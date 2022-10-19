In trading on Wednesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Oil States International, up about 9.8% and shares of DMC Global, up about 6.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, off about 4.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, lower by about 8.5%, and shares of Exact Sciences, lower by about 7.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, ARKG

