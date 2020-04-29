Wednesday's ETF Movers: MLPA, GDX

In trading on Wednesday, the MLP ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nustar Energy, up about 14% and shares of Genesis Energy, up about 10.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, down about 1.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Gold Fields Limited, lower by about 3.1%, and shares of Agnico Eagle Mines, lower by about 3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.