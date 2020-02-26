Wednesday's ETF Movers: MCHI, VDE

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares MSCI China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Qudian, up about 7.4% and shares of Pinduoduo, up about 5.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard Energy ETF, down about 0.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of SRC Energy, lower by about 57.5%, and shares of Jagged Peak Energy, lower by about 39.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.