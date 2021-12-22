Wednesday's ETF Movers: LIT, URA

In trading on Wednesday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tesla, up about 7.1% and shares of FMC, up about 1.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, down about 1.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Fission 3.0, lower by about 4.7%, and shares of Laramide Resources, lower by about 2.9% on the day.

