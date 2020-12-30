Wednesday's ETF Movers: LIT, SDIV

In trading on Wednesday, the Lithium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Tesla, up about 2.8% and shares of Albemarle, up about 2.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SuperDividend ETF, off about 0.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, lower by about 1.2%, and shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited, lower by about 1% on the day.

