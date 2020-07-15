Wednesday's ETF Movers: KRE, WCLD

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Eagle Bancorp, up about 8.7% and shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, up about 8.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, down about 1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Fastly, lower by about 5.1%, and shares of Ringcentral, lower by about 3.7% on the day.

