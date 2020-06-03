Markets
Wednesday's ETF Movers: KRE, SIL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of CIT Group, up about 12.3% and shares of Pacwest Bancorp, up about 10.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, off about 2.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Fortuna Silver Mines, lower by about 5.6%, and shares of Bear Creek Mining, lower by about 5.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

