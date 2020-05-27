Wednesday's ETF Movers: KRE, GDX

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Hanmi Financial, up about 8.4% and shares of Seacoast Banking of Florida, up about 7.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, off about 3.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Barrick Gold, lower by about 5.3%, and shares of Alacer Gold, lower by about 4.5% on the day.

