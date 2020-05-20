Wednesday's ETF Movers: KRE, GDX

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR— S&P— Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Great Western Bancorp, up about 11.2% and shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, up about 11.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, off about 0.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Teranga Gold, lower by about 2.6%, and shares of Gold Fields Limited, lower by about 2.5% on the day.

