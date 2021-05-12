Wednesday's ETF Movers: IYE, TAN

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Occidental Petroleum, up about 7% and shares of Diamondback Energy, up about 5.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 4.3% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Array Technologies, lower by about 34.3%, and shares of Sunrun, lower by about 8.2% on the day.

