Wednesday's ETF Movers: IVOG, VCR

In trading on Wednesday, the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Six Flags Entertainment, up about 4.6% and shares of Sunpower, up about 1.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, off about 5.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Target, lower by about 25%, and shares of Dollar Tree, lower by about 16.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

SIX SPWR TGT DLTR VCR IVOG

