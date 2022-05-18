In trading on Wednesday, the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Six Flags Entertainment, up about 4.6% and shares of Sunpower, up about 1.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, off about 5.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Target, lower by about 25%, and shares of Dollar Tree, lower by about 16.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: IVOG, VCR

