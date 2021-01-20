Wednesday's ETF Movers: ITB, KBWB

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Taylor Morrison Home, up about 8.4% and shares of Tri Pointe Group, up about 8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco KBW Bank ETF, down about 1.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of The Bank of New York Mellon, lower by about 6.9%, and shares of U.S. Bancorp, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

