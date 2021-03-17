Wednesday's ETF Movers: ITB, ICLN

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lennar, up about 10% and shares of LGI Homes, up about 2.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, down about 4.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Plug Power, lower by about 14%, and shares of Renewable Energy Group, lower by about 8.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.