In trading on Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Skyline Champion, up about 6.9% and shares of Toll Brothers, up about 6.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 2.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Great Panther Mining, lower by about 8.3%, and shares of Goldmining Inc, lower by about 7.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ITB, GDXJ

