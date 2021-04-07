Markets
AMZN

Wednesday's ETF Movers: IOO, PBW

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Global 100 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of AMAZON.COM, up about 2% and shares of Alphabet, up about 1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, down about 3.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Romeo Power, lower by about 15.7%, and shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, lower by about 12.9% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: IOO, PBW
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: IOO, PBW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN GOOGL RMO MAXN PBW IOO

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular