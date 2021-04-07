Wednesday's ETF Movers: IOO, PBW

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Global 100 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of AMAZON.COM, up about 2% and shares of Alphabet, up about 1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, down about 3.5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Romeo Power, lower by about 15.7%, and shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, lower by about 12.9% on the day.

