Wednesday's ETF Movers: ILF, KRE

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding (ITUB), up about 3.4% and shares of Banco Bradesco (BBD), up about 3.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), off about 2.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Bankunited (BKU), lower by about 5.3%, and shares of Bancorp (TBBK), lower by about 5% on the day.

