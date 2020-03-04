Wednesday's ETF Movers: IHF, SIL

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Anthem, up about 13.4% and shares of Humana, up about 12.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Silver Miners ETF, off about 0.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Hecla Mining, lower by about 4.3%, and shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 2.3% on the day.

