Wednesday's ETF Movers: IHF, KBWB

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Community Health Systems (CYH), up about 13.2% and shares of Triple-s Management (GTS), up about 5.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB), down about 1.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB), lower by about 3.6%, and shares of PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), lower by about 3.4% on the day.

