Wednesday's ETF Movers: IGV, OIH

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Anaplan, up about 29.4% and shares of SALESFORCE.COM, up about 25.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 2.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Transocean, lower by about 6.2%, and shares of RES, lower by about 5.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.