Wednesday's ETF Movers: IGV, OIH

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Zuora, up about 7.1% and shares of Zoom Video Communications, up about 5.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 5.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Transocean, lower by about 18%, and shares of Nabors Industries, lower by about 17.3% on the day.

