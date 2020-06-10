Markets
ZUO

Wednesday's ETF Movers: IGV, OIH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Zuora, up about 7.1% and shares of Zoom Video Communications, up about 5.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 5.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Transocean, lower by about 18%, and shares of Nabors Industries, lower by about 17.3% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: IGV, OIH
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: IGV, OIH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZUO ZM RIG NBR OIH IGV

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular