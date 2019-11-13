Wednesday's ETF Movers: IDU, OIH

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of UGI, up about 2.3% and shares of Alliant Energy, up about 2.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 1.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Valaris, lower by about 4.2%, and shares of Patterson-uti Energy, lower by about 4% on the day.

