Wednesday's ETF Movers: ICLN, ARKW

November 09, 2022 — 12:00 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Array Technologies, up about 13.7% and shares of Shoals Technologies Group, up about 8.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, down about 6.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Roblox, lower by about 15.7%, and shares of Robinhood Markets, lower by about 12.6% on the day.

