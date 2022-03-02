Markets
CMA

Wednesday's ETF Movers: IAT, TAN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Comerica, up about 7.2% and shares of Signature Bank, up about 7.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 4.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Array Technologies, lower by about 20.9%, and shares of First Solar, lower by about 11.2% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: IAT, TAN
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: IAT, TAN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMA SBNY ARRY FSLR TAN IAT

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular