Wednesday's ETF Movers: IAT, TAN

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Comerica, up about 7.2% and shares of Signature Bank, up about 7.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 4.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Array Technologies, lower by about 20.9%, and shares of First Solar, lower by about 11.2% on the day.

